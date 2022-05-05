WEDNESDAY, May 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Self-monitoring of blood pressure (BP) does not yield earlier detection of hypertension among pregnant individuals at high risk for preeclampsia, nor does it improve blood pressure control for individuals with chronic or gestational hypertension, according to two studies published in the May 3 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Katherine L. Tucker, Ph.D., from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted an unblinded, randomized trial involving 2,441 pregnant individuals at higher risk for preeclampsia, recruited at a mean of 20 weeks of gestation. Participants were randomly assigned to BP self-monitoring with telemonitoring plus usual care or usual antenatal care alone (1,223 and 1,218, respectively). The researchers observed no significant difference between the groups in the time from randomization to clinic recording of hypertension.

Lucy C. Chappell, M.B., B.Chir., Ph.D., from King’s College London, and colleagues conducted an unblinded, randomized trial involving individuals with chronic hypertension (enrolled up to 37 weeks of gestation; 454 patients) or with gestational hypertension (enrolled between 20 and 37 weeks of gestation; 396 patients). Participants were randomly assigned to BP self-monitoring using a validated monitor and secure telemonitoring system in addition to usual care or to usual care alone (430 and 420, respectively). The researchers observed no significant difference in mean systolic BP between the groups in the chronic hypertension cohort or in the gestational hypertension cohort.

“More research is needed to determine optimal, high-value, equitable approaches to averting adverse perinatal outcomes associated with hypertensive disorders of pregnancy,” write the authors of an accompanying editorial.

Several authors from both studies disclosed financial ties to medical technology companies, including Sensyne Health. The BUMP App was developed into a commercial product in collaboration with Sensyne Health.

