Hyperkalemia Association With ICU and Short-Term Mortality

Photo Credit: jarun011

The following is a summary of “Hyperkalemia is associated with short- and mid-term mortalities in critically ill patients in the MIMIC IV database,” published in the February 2025 issue of Scientific Reports by Xu et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study using the MIMIC-IV database to assess the link between hyperkalemia and short- and mid-term mortality in patients with critical illness.

They included ICU patients (≥48 h stay) tested for serum potassium and defined hyperkalemia as >5.5 mmol/L. They analyzed hyperkalemia occurrence, timing, and potassium values for ICU, 7-day, and 30-day mortality. They used Kaplan–Meier analysis and Cox regression to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% CIs, with subgroup analyses after full adjustment.

The results showed 22,370 ICU patients, with 18.8% having hyperkalemia. ICU, 7-day, and 30-day mortality rates were 12.6%, 9.5%, and 19.1%, respectively. Hyperkalemia was linked to ICU mortality (HR: 1.39; 95% CI: 1.22–1.58) and 30-day mortality (HR: 1.16; 95% CI: 1.03–1.31). Timing of hyperkalemia also affected mortality risk, with associations remaining after full adjustment.

Investigators found hyperkalemia occurrence and timing were associated with ICU and 30-day mortality. They emphasized the need for early intervention to restore potassium levels.

Source: nature.com/articles/s41598-025-91194-7