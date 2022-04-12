TUESDAY, April 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Adults with a history of allergic disorders have an increased likelihood of hypertension and coronary heart disease (CHD), according to a study presented at ACC ASIA, a joint meeting of the American College of Cardiology and the Korean Society of Cardiology, held from April 15 to 16 in Gyeongju, South Korea.

Yang Guo, Ph.D., from Peking University Shenzhen Hospital in China, and colleagues used data from the National Health Interview Survey to examine cardiovascular risk among patients with allergic disorders. The allergic group was classified as adults with at least one allergic disorder, including asthma, respiratory allergy, digestive allergy, skin allergy, and other allergy. Hypertension and coronary heart disease (CHD) were examined as the main outcomes.

A total of 34,417 adults were enrolled, 29.2 percent of whom comprised the allergic group. The researchers found that a history of allergic disorders was associated with increased odds of hypertension and CHD (odds ratios, 1.45 and 1.48, respectively). In a subgroup analysis by demographic factors, the risk for hypertension was higher for those with a history of allergic disorders aged 18 to 57 years, while a higher risk was seen for CHD among those aged 39 to 57 years, men, and Blacks/African Americans. Of the allergic disorders, asthma contributed most to the risk for hypertension and CHD (odds ratios, 1.64 and 1.42, respectively).

“For patients with allergic disorders, routine evaluation of blood pressure and routine examination for coronary heart disease should be given by clinicians to ensure early treatments are given to those with hypertension or coronary heart disease,” Guo said in a statement.

