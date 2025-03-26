SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Hypertension Management & Outcomes: The Latest From ACC.25

Mar 26, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Cole M, Williams J, Pewowaruk R, et al. Arterial stiffness parameters in older adults with and without standing hypertension. Abstract presented at: ACC.25; March 29-31, 2025; Chicago, IL.
  2. Sun J, Dong Y, Boliboun J, et al. Factors related to smart blood pressure monitor use among minority older adults: a content analysis. Abstract presented at: ACC.25; March 29-31, 2025; Chicago, IL.

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Molly Cole, MD

    Photo Credit: University of Wisconsin

    Honorary Associate/Fellow
    Department of Medicine
    University of Wisconsin

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

More ACC 2025

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement