FRIDAY, Aug. 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There is an association between a history of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and more bothersome menopausal symptoms, according to a study published online Aug. 17 in Menopause.

Stephanie S. Faubion, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional study of women aged 40 to 65 years seen at women’s health clinics between May 2015 and September 2019. The association between a self-reported history of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and menopausal symptoms was examined.

The researchers found that 180 of the 2,684 women included in the analysis had a self-reported history of a hypertensive disorder of pregnancy. Compared with women without a history of a hypertensive disorder of pregnancy or women without a pregnancy, the total menopausal symptom scores and somatic and psychological domain scores were higher in women with a history of hypertensive disorder of pregnancy. Compared with women with no history, those with a hypertensive disorder of pregnancy using hormone therapy had significantly higher total menopausal symptom scores in a multivariable analysis.

“We know medical providers have historically done a lousy job identifying and following women with histories of high blood pressure disorders during pregnancy,” Faubion said in a statement. “It is important that they not only receive education with regard to what they may experience during menopause, but also that they undergo routine screenings and counseling on how they can reduce their risk for heart disease.”

One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Copyright © 2020 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

