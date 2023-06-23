The following is the summary of “Anterior Chamber Washout During Ahmed Valve Glaucoma Surgery Reduces the Incidence of Hypertensive Phase,” published in the May 2023 issue of Glaucoma by Chang, et al.

Patients who undergo Ahmed glaucoma implant (AGI) surgery and get intraoperative anterior chamber (AC) washout have a 95% lower risk of experiencing a hypertension phase (HP) than those who do not. Describe the postoperative HP seen by patients who had AGI with AC washout. This retrospective comparative case analysis includes 24 patients with medically resistant glaucoma who had AGI surgery at a tertiary academic medical facility in Southern California between December 2018 and March 2021. Patients were omitted if they had received a pediatric implant and were undergoing intraocular surgery at the same time or if they did not follow up for at least 6 months. Through 6 months post-procedure, 9 eyes with AC washout and 15 eyes that served as controls were evaluated.

Within 6 months of the operation, HP was classified as intraocular pressure (IOP) above 21 mm Hg, even with the most aggressive medical treatment. Before inserting the AGI tube into the AC, it was washed out with 5 mL of balanced salt solution. The significant end measure was the prevalence of postoperative HP, with HP being defined as peak IOP >21 mm Hg after 6 months of follow-up. Patients in the study had high average IOP before surgery (X̅ = 44.11, SD = 13.85). Neither the washout nor the control groups differed at the outset. Patients with intraoperative AC washout had a 50% lower risk of developing HP than those without (odds ratio: 0.050; 95% CI: 0.004, 0.706; P=0.027).

When comparing participants with and without HP, washout status was the only significant difference in a bivariate analysis of their baseline characteristics (P=0.015). Washout remained a significant predictor even after accounting for autoimmune comorbidities (P= 0.027) in a multivariate logistic regression model predicting HP (X 2 (2) = 12.337, P=0.002). An AC washout can significantly reduce the risk of HP following AGI surgery. An aortic cross-clamp (AC) washout with a balanced salt solution during AGI installation may be a helpful adjuvant with a low impact on surgical time and risk.

Source: journals.lww.com/glaucomajournal/Fulltext/2023/05000/Anterior_Chamber_Washout_During_Ahmed_Valve.2.aspx