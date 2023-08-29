Hypusinated eIF5A Levels in Leiomyoma and Leiomyosarcoma: Potential Therapeutic Target

The following is a summary of “High levels of hypusinated eIF5A in leiomyoma and leiomyosarcoma pathologies: a possible novel therapeutic target,” published in the July 2023 issue of Reproductive BioMedicine Online by Greco et al.

Does hyphenated eukaryotic translation initiation factor 5A (EIF5A) exist in human myometrium, leiomyoma, and leiomyosarcoma, and does it regulate cell proliferation and fibrosis? Immunohistochemistry and Western blotting were used to evaluate the hyphenation status of eIF5A in myometrial and leiomyoma patient-matched tissues and leiomyosarcoma tissues by immunohistochemistry. Myometrial, leiomyoma and leiomyosarcoma cell lines were treated with N1-guanidine-1,7-diaminoheptane (GC-7), which inhibits the initial phase of eIF5A immunization, and the proliferation rate was measured using the MTT assay; fibronectin expression was evaluated using Western blotting.

Immunohistochemistry was then utilized to detect fibronectin expression in leiomyosarcoma tissues. The hyphenated form of eIF5A was detected in all analyzed tissues, with hyphenated eIF5A levels increasing from normal myometrium to benign neoplastic leiomyoma to neoplastic malignant leiomyosarcoma. Western blotting confirmed the increased levels of leiomyoma compared with myometrium (P = 0.0046). GC-7 treatment at 100 nM inhibited eIF5A hyphenation, which decreased cell proliferation in the myometrium (P = 0.0429), leiomyoma (P = 0.0030), and leiomyosarcoma (P = 0.0044) cell lines and expression of fibronectin in leiomyoma (P = 0.0077) and leiomyosarcoma (P = 0.0280) cells.

The immunohistochemical staining of leiomyosarcoma tissue revealed that fibronectin was highly expressed in the malignant, aggressive (central) portion of the leiomyosarcoma lesion, where hyphenated eIF5A was abundant. These findings suggest that eIF5A may be implicated in the pathogenesis of benign and malignant myometrial pathologies.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1472648323002006