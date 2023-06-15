The following is a summary of “Cutaneous eruptions from ibrutinib resembling epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor–induced dermatologic adverse events,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Dermatology by Singer, et al.

Ibrutinib is an oral inhibitor of Bruton tyrosine kinase. It has been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration for various lymphoproliferative disorders and chronic graft-versus-host disease. For a study, researchers sought to characterize the cutaneous eruptions caused by ibrutinib and identify similarities with dermatologic adverse events induced by epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors.

It was a retrospective cohort study conducted at a single center, focusing on patients referred to the Skin Toxicities Program to manage cutaneous eruptions while receiving treatment with ibrutinib.

Nineteen patients were included in the study, and the cutaneous eruptions observed included facial-predominant papulopustular eruptions, petechiae, ecchymoses, photosensitivity, panniculitis, xerosis, and clinical staphylococcal overgrowth. Most patients could continue their ibrutinib therapy with targeted management of the cutaneous toxicities.

Except for petechiae, the cutaneous toxicities associated with ibrutinib overlap with those seen in selective EGFR inhibitors. The study findings indicated that these reactions could be effectively managed using approaches developed for managing cutaneous adverse events induced by EGFR inhibitors.

Source: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(19)33308-0/fulltext