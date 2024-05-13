ICD-11 and Cancer Pain: Bridging the Gap Between Acute and Chronic Pain

The following is a summary of “Should cancer pain still be considered a separate category alongside acute pain and chronic non-cancer pain? Reflections on ICD-11,” published in the May 2024 issue of Pain by Bäckryd et al.

The International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) new chronic pain category (MG30) integrates cancer-related pain, previously considered separate, into its seven subgroups.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate replacing the traditional trichotomy of pain classification (acute, chronic non-cancer, and cancer pain) with a dichotomy (acute and chronic), integrating cancer pain into chronic based on its duration.

They recognize cancer pain as a distinct challenge stemming from diverse sources like tumor growth and treatment side effects. Managing it requires a flexible, interdisciplinary approach that addresses physical, emotional, and social aspects. Patient-centered care and ongoing research were crucial for improving outcomes and enhancing cancer patients’ overall well-being.

The results showed that due to the life-threatening nature of cancer (ICD-11), cancer pain possesses a unique existential dimension distinct from non-cancer pain. Dimension was vital for clinicians assessing pain, considering its life-and-death implications.

Investigators concluded that while the ICD-11’s MG30 category effectively incorporated chronic cancer pain, the traditional trichotomy remained valuable, reflecting the human experience of vulnerable (acute pain), temporal (chronic pain), and mortal (cancer pain).

Source: frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpain.2024.1397413/full