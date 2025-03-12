SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

ICONIC-LEAD in Plaque Psoriasis

Mar 12, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Bissonnette R, et al. Icotrokinra, a targeted oral peptide that selectively blocks the interleukin-23–receptor, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis: results through week 24 of the phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled ICONIC-LEAD trial. Abstract 66708 presented at: 2025 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting, March 7-11; Orlando, FL. Late Breaking Research Session 1

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

More AAD 2025

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement