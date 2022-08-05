Intensive Care Unit acquired weakness (ICUAW) occurred commonly. Muscular ultrasonography allowed visualization and distribution of muscle symptoms. For a study, researchers’ goal was to calculate peripheral and respiratory muscles, the variations during long-term ICU stays, and the optimal diagnostic manifestive value of ICUAW compared with the Medical Research Council strength score (MRC-SS). Furthermore, 50 regularly ventilated patients were enrolled. Within 48 h after ICU admission (T1), patients went through muscular ultrasound (rectus femoris cross-sectional area (RFCSA), pennation angle, diaphragm, and parasternal intercostal). All the same, measures were repeated on days 3 (T3) and 7 (T7). Muscle strength relation was processed utilizing the MRC-SS. No particular variations were found regarding age, sex, weight, height, or BMI values, in the ones who evolved ICUAW according to MRC-SS. The RF pennation angle, however, particularly varied between T7-T1 in patients who evolved ICUAW and was. Found to be the best predictor of ICUAW. Quadriceps and respiratory muscles were associated within the first week of regular ventilation. The loss of pennation angle obtained high diagnostic reliability for ICUAW, allowing for initial treatment before patients became able to perform volitional tests.

