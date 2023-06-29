The following is a summary of “Genome-wide admixture and association analysis identifies African ancestry–specific risk loci of eosinophilic esophagitis in African Americans,” published in the MAY 2023 issue of Allergy (& Immunology) by Gautam, et al.

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is a chronic allergic inflammatory disease with genetic risk factors, primarily studied in populations of European ancestry. Limited research has investigated the genetic susceptibility to EoE in Black or African American (AA) populations.

For a study, researchers sought to perform admixture mapping (AM) and a genome-wide association study (GWAS) of EoE using AA participants to identify loci associated with EoE susceptibility.

A total of 137 EoE cases and 1,465 healthy controls from the AA population were included in the AM and GWAS analyses. Molecular evolutionary genetics analysis (MEGA) was used for genotyping, and genotype imputation was conducted using the Consortium on Asthma Among African-Ancestry Populations in the Americas (CAAPA) reference panel. Global and local ancestry inference, fine mapping, and RNA sequencing were performed. Logistic regression adjusted for sex, age, and global ancestry was used to test over 6,000,000 variants after quality control filtering.

The global African ancestry proportion was significantly lower in EoE cases compared to controls (0.751 vs 0.786, P = .012). Case-only AM identified three significant loci (9p13.3, 12q24.22-23, and 15q11.2) associated with EoE, and 12q24.22-23 and 9p13.3 were replicated in the case-control analysis, showing associations with African ancestry. Fine mapping and multiomic functional annotations highlighted variants rs11068264 (FBXW8) and rs7307331 (VSIG10) at 12q24.23 and rs2297879 (ARHGEF39) at 9p13.3. The GWAS identified one genome-wide significant locus at chromosome 1p22.3 (rs17131726, DDAH1) and ten other suggestive loci. Most GWAS variants were low-frequency African ancestry-specific variants. RNA sequencing revealed downregulation of esophageal DDAH1 and VSIG10 and upregulation of ARHGEF39 among EoE cases.

GWAS and AM for EoE in AA populations identified ancestry-specific genetic susceptibility loci at 1p22.3, 9p13.3, and 12q24.23, indicating the inheritance of EoE varies across ancestries. Further independent genetic studies of diverse ancestries were necessary to expand our understanding of EoE.

Source: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(22)01474-9/fulltext