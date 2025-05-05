SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Identification of an intestinal microbiota enterotypes in ageing man diagnosed with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

May 05, 2025

Experts: Weronika Ratajczak-Zacharko,Karolina Skonieczna-Żydecka,Maria Laszczyńska,Olimpia Sipak,Anna Lubkowska

  • Weronika Ratajczak-Zacharko

    Department of Functional Diagnostics and Physical Medicine, Faculty of Life Science, Pomeranian Medical University, Szczecin, 71-210, Poland. weronika.ratajczak@pum.edu.pl.

    Karolina Skonieczna-Żydecka

    Department of Biochemical Sciences, Faculty of Life Science, Pomeranian Medical University, Szczecin, 71‑460, Poland.

    Maria Laszczyńska

    Department of Nursing, State University of Applied Sciences, Koszalin, 75- 582, Poland.

    Olimpia Sipak

    Department of Obstetrics and Pathology of Pregnancy, Faculty of Life Science, Pomeranian Medical University, Szczecin, 71-210, Poland.

    Anna Lubkowska

    Department of Functional Diagnostics and Physical Medicine, Faculty of Life Science, Pomeranian Medical University, Szczecin, 71-210, Poland. anna.lubkowska@pum.edu.pl.

