Identification of an intestinal microbiota enterotypes in ageing man diagnosed with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

The intestinal microbiota, in terms of both composition and functioning, exerts a significant influence on the human body. Disturbed microbiota is a common occurrence in the context of numerous diseases. The available evidence increasingly points to a correlation between this condition and the development of prostate diseases, including benign prostatic hyperplasia and prostate cancer. 16 S sequencing of the V3-V4 region was performed and then evaluated alpha and beta diversity of the faeces microbiota of healthy (control group, N = 81) and BPH patients (study group, N = 76). The exploration of enterotypes involved the application of the Dirichlet-Multinomial model, executed for selecting community types. The study revealed no statistically significant difference in alpha diversity between the control group and the group of patients diagnosed with BPH. However, a significant difference was observed in beta diversity (Permanova test: F-value = 5.56, p-value < 0.001). The identification of enterotypes revealed significant differences between the healthy male cohort and those diagnosed with BPH (p = 0.035). In the cohort of men with BPH, the most prevalent was enterotype 3, characterized by a predominance of Blautia, Bacteroides, and Streptococcus. The occurrence of enterotype 3 was associated with an increased likelihood of BPH, exceeding threefold that of enterotype 1 (OR = 3.24). These findings suggest that alterations in the gut microbiota, particularly the presence of enterotype 3, may serve as a microbiological pattern associated with BPH.© 2025. The Author(s).

