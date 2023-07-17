Identification of Asthma Patients with Nasal Symptoms Via MASK-air® mHealth App

The following is a summary of “Identification by cluster analysis of patients with asthma and nasal symptoms using the MASK-air® mHealth app,” published in the July 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Bousquet, et al.

Accurate identification of individuals with asthma is crucial for epidemiological studies. However, self-reporting of asthma often leads to misidentification. Triangulating data from multiple sources, such as self-reported asthma, medication use, and symptoms, may improve identifying asthma patterns. For a study, researchers sought to identify asthma patterns in users of a mHealth app by combining information from self-reported asthma, medication use, and symptoms.

The study included users of the MASK-air® mHealth app who reported their daily asthma symptoms using a visual analog scale (VAS Asthma) at least three times. K-means cluster analysis was employed to identify asthma patterns based on three factors: self-reporting of asthma, asthma medication use, and VAS Asthma scores. The clusters were compared based on the number of medications used, VAS Asthma levels, and Control of Asthma and Allergic Rhinitis Test (CARAT) scores.

A total of 8,075 MASK-air® users were included in the analysis. Seven distinct clusters were identified: severe/uncontrolled asthma despite treatment (11.9-16.1% of users), treated and partly-controlled asthma (6.3-9.7%), treated and controlled asthma (4.6-5.5%), untreated, uncontrolled asthma (18.2-20.5%), untreated partly-controlled asthma (10.1-10.7%), untreated controlled asthma (6.7-8.5%), and no evidence of asthma (33.0-40.2%). The classification was validated in a separate study involving 192 patients enrolled by physicians.

The study identified seven distinct profiles based on the likelihood of having asthma and the level of asthma control. By combining self-reporting of asthma, medication use, and symptom data, mHealth tools can complement traditional epidemiological approaches in identifying patients with asthma.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2531043722002525