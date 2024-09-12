Identification of B. anthracis-Specific Genes and Development of Multiplex PCR Assays

Photo Credit: ganzevayna1

The following is a summary of “Pan-genome analysis reveals novel chromosomal markers for multiplex PCR-based specific detection of Bacillus anthracis,” published in the September 2024 issue of Infectious Disease by Zorigt et al.

Bacillus anthracis, a highly pathogenic bacterium capable of causing lethal infections, is becoming a significant public health problem due to its diagnosis.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to determine specific marker genes encoded in the bacterial chromosome, which were challenged due to the genetic similarity between B. cereus and B. thuringiensis.

They sequenced and annotated complete genomes of B. anthracis, B. cereus, B. thuringiensis, and B. weihenstephanensis using de novo Prokka and Roary for B. anthracis-specific genes, nucleotide BLAST searches, and local BLAST alignments were used for confirmation, and Multiplex PCR assays were developed based on the identified genes.

The results showed 151 whole-genome sequences with 3 distinct gene distribution patterns based on bacterial species and strains. Comparative analysis identified 30 genes unique to B. anthracis strains, 20 of which were in known lambda prophage regions and 10 in an undefined chromosomal regions, 3 multiplex PCR assays were developed utilizing the genes BA1698, BA5354, and BA5361 for the specific detection of B. anthracis.

They concluded 30 unique genes in B. anthracis, including 20 in known lambda prophage regions, and 9 newly discovered genes and 2 multiplex PCR assays were designed for accurate B. anthracis detection, with potential applications in vaccine development and pathogenicity.

Source: bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-024-09817-9