The following is a summary of “Single-cell RNA sequencing identifies precise tolerogenic cellular and molecular pathways induced by depigmented-polymerized grass pollen allergen extract,” published in the MAY 2023 issue of Allergy (& Immunology) by Layhadi, et al.

The immunologic mechanism of action of allergoids, such as depigmented-polymerized Phleum pratense (Phl p) extract, was poorly understood. Existing models have not provided optimal knowledge about the immunogenicity and allergenicity of these immunotherapeutic vaccine products. However, the emergence of single-cell RNA sequencing technology offers a potential solution to bridge this knowledge gap. For a study, researchers sought to utilize single-cell RNA sequencing to identify the underlying molecular and cellular tolerogenic mechanisms of depigmented-polymerized Phl p extract.

To investigate the molecular mechanisms of native Phl p, depigmented Phl p (DPG-Phl p), and depigmented-polymerized (DPG-POL-Phl p) allergoid, single-cell RNA sequencing was performed. Flow cytometry was used to quantify allergen-specific T H 2A cells, T follicular helper (Tfh) cells, and IL-10+ regulatory B cells in peripheral blood mononuclear cells from 16 grass pollen-allergic and 8 nonatopic control subjects. The ability of Phl p, DPG-Phl p, and DPG-POL-Phl p to elicit FcεRI- and FcεRII-mediated IgE responses was evaluated using basophil activation tests and IgE-facilitated allergen binding assays.

The analysis revealed that DPG-POL-Phl p downregulated genes associated with T H 2 signaling, induced functional regulatory T cells with immunosuppressive roles through CD52 and Siglec-10, modulated genes encoding immunoproteasome that regulate the processing and presentation of antigens to T cells and promoted a shift from IgE to IgA1 and IgG responses. In grass pollen-allergic subjects, DPG-POL-Phl p demonstrated a reduced capacity to elicit proliferation of T H 2A cells, IL-4 Tfh cells, and IL-21 Tfh cells, while being the most effective at inducing IL-10+CD19+CD5 and IL-10+CD19CD5hiCD38intCD24 regulatory B-cell subsets compared to Phl p (all P < .05). Furthermore, DPG-POL-Phl p exhibited a hypoallergenic profile, as demonstrated by basophil activation and histamine release assays, compared to Phl p (31.54-fold, P < .001).

The study provided a detailed understanding of the tolerogenic molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying the DPG-POL-Phl p extract by utilizing single-cell RNA sequencing.

Source: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(23)00037-4/fulltext