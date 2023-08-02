Identification of New Genes & Mechanisms in Polymicrogyria Through Exome Sequencing

The following is a summary of “Exome Sequencing Reveals New Genes & Mechanisms in Polymicrogyria,” published in the July 2023 issue of Neurology by Akula et al.

Polymicrogyria is a common brain malformation with complex causes and impacts. Prior studies have found diverse genetic and non-genetic factors but have only explained a few cases.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to survey germline genetic causes in polymicrogyria & explore novel gene associations. They looked at a group of families with polymicrogyria who had their genes sequenced. The sequencing was done in two stages, with panel sequencing done from June 2015 to January 2016 and whole-exome sequencing (Sep 2019 – Mar 2020).

Neurologically symptomatic individuals with polymicrogyria on neuroimaging referred by clinicians were included. Next-generation sequencing was done on 284 families (with isolated or syndromic polymicrogyria), and 275 families passed quality control. The result showed that 32.7% (90 of 275) families with polymicrogyria had identified genetic variants, including known genes PIK3R2, TUBB2B, COL4A1, and SCN3A, and six novel candidate genes (PANX1, QRICH1, SCN2A, TMEM161B, KIF26A, and MAN2C1) with consistent genotype-phenotype relationships.

They concluded that higher rates of identifiable genetic causes, particularly channelopathies, in polymicrogyria individuals support exome sequencing’s utility for affected families.

Source: jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaneurology/fullarticle/2807207?resultClick=3