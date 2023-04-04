The following is the summary of “Risk factors for acute kidney injury after Stanford type A aortic dissection repair surgery: a systematic review and meta-analysis” published in the December 2022 issue of Renal failure by Wang, et al.

Acute kidney injury (AKI) risk variables following repair of Stanford type A aortic dissection (TAAD) are varied across studies. This meta-analysis aimed to comprehensively examine the risk factors so that therapeutic targets for preventing AKI may be identified as soon as possible. 4 databases were examined from their creation through June 2022 for studies examining risk factors for AKI following TAAD repair. Acute kidney injury (AKI) incidence, risk variables, and mortality impact were determined by synthesizing the available data.

The final tally from these 20 studies includes 8,223 patients. Therefore, the pooled estimate for the frequency of AKI following surgery was 50.7%. Longer than 180 minutes of cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) [odds ratio (OR), 4.89, 95% CI, 2.06-11.61, I2=0%], longer than 7 hours of operative time (OR, 2.73, 95% CI, 1.95-3.82, I2=0), older age (per 10 years) (OR, 1.34, 95% CI, 1.21-1.49, I2=0), higher than normal packed red blood cell(pRBCs) transfusion perioperatively (OR, 1.09, 95% CI, 1.07–1.11, I2=42%), elevated body mass index (per 5 kg/m2) (OR, 1.23, 95% CI, 1.18–1.28, I2=42%) and preoperative kidney injury (OR, 3.61, 95% CI, 2.48–5.28, I2=45%). Finally, a fixed-effects model meta-analysis was performed on all available data, and the results were statistically significant (P<0.01).

Patients with postoperative AKI were more likely to die within 30 days of surgery than those without AKI [risk ratio (RR), 3.12, 95% CI, 2.54-3.85, P<0.01]. In-hospital or 30-day mortality was higher in patients with AKI following TAAD repair, as was overall mortality. Acute kidney injury (AKI) after TAAD repair surgery can be avoided by limiting the duration of cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) and the number of packed red blood cells (pRBCs) transfused, especially in patients who are elderly, have a higher body mass index, or who suffered from kidney damage before surgery.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/0886022X.2022.2113795