Identifying and characterizing shared and ethnic background site-specific dietary patterns in the Hispanic Community Health Study/Study of Latinos (HCHS/SOL).

May 05, 2025

Experts: Roberta De Vito,Briana Stephenson,Daniela Sotres-Alvarez,Anna-Maria Siega-Riz,Josiemer Mattei,Maria Parpinel,Brandilyn A Peters,Sierra A Bainter,Martha L Daviglus,Linda Van Horn,Valeria Edefonti

  • Roberta De Vito

    Department of Biostatistics and Data Science Institute, Brown University, Providence, RI, USA.

    Briana Stephenson

    Department of Biostatistics, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, MA, USA.

    Daniela Sotres-Alvarez

    Department of Biostatistics, Gillings School of Global Public Health, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, USA.

    Anna-Maria Siega-Riz

    Departments of Nutrition and Biostatistics and Epidemiology, School of Public Health and Health Sciences, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA, USA.

    Josiemer Mattei

    Department of Nutrition, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, MA, USA.

    Maria Parpinel

    Department of Medicine – DMED, Università degli Studi di Udine, Udine, Italy.

    Brandilyn A Peters

    Department of Epidemiology & Population Health, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY, USA.

    Sierra A Bainter

    Department of Psychology, University of Miami, Coral Gables, FL, USA.

    Martha L Daviglus

    Institute for Minority Health Research, University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA.

    Linda Van Horn

    Department of Preventive Medicine, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL, USA.

    Valeria Edefonti

    Branch of Medical Statistics, Biometry and Epidemiology “G. A. Maccacaro”, Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health – Dipartimento Di Eccellenza 2023 - 2027, Università degli Studi di Milano, Via Celoria 22, 20133, Milan, Italy. valeria.edefonti@unimi.it.

    Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Milan, Italy. valeria.edefonti@unimi.it.

