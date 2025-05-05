SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Identifying beneficial gastric cancer patient on prognosis after treating with perioperative or postoperative-only chemotherapy: a single-center real-world study.

May 05, 2025

Experts: Weiwei Zhu,Jiaqing Zhang,Siwei Pan,Ruolan Zhang,Yanqiang Zhang,Qing Yang,Can Hu,Zhiyuan Xu

  • Weiwei Zhu

    Second clinical medical College, Zhejiang Chinese Medical University, Hangzhou, 310053, China.

    Department of Gastric surgery, The Cancer Hospital of the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences (Zhejiang Cancer Hospital), Institutes of Basic Medicine and Cancer (IBMC), Chinese Academy of Sciences, Hangzhou, 310022, China.

    Jiaqing Zhang

    Second clinical medical College, Zhejiang Chinese Medical University, Hangzhou, 310053, China.

    Department of Gastric surgery, The Cancer Hospital of the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences (Zhejiang Cancer Hospital), Institutes of Basic Medicine and Cancer (IBMC), Chinese Academy of Sciences, Hangzhou, 310022, China.

    Siwei Pan

    Department of Gastric surgery, The Cancer Hospital of the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences (Zhejiang Cancer Hospital), Institutes of Basic Medicine and Cancer (IBMC), Chinese Academy of Sciences, Hangzhou, 310022, China.

    Key Laboratory of Prevention, Diagnosis and Therapy of Upper Gastrointestinal Cancer of Zhejiang Province, Hangzhou, 310022, China.

    Zhejiang Provincial Research Center for Upper Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer, Zhejiang Cancer Hospital, Hangzhou, 310022, China.

    Ruolan Zhang

    Second clinical medical College, Zhejiang Chinese Medical University, Hangzhou, 310053, China.

    Department of Gastric surgery, The Cancer Hospital of the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences (Zhejiang Cancer Hospital), Institutes of Basic Medicine and Cancer (IBMC), Chinese Academy of Sciences, Hangzhou, 310022, China.

    Yanqiang Zhang

    Department of Gastric surgery, The Cancer Hospital of the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences (Zhejiang Cancer Hospital), Institutes of Basic Medicine and Cancer (IBMC), Chinese Academy of Sciences, Hangzhou, 310022, China.

    Key Laboratory of Prevention, Diagnosis and Therapy of Upper Gastrointestinal Cancer of Zhejiang Province, Hangzhou, 310022, China.

    Zhejiang Provincial Research Center for Upper Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer, Zhejiang Cancer Hospital, Hangzhou, 310022, China.

    Qing Yang

    Department of Gastric surgery, The Cancer Hospital of the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences (Zhejiang Cancer Hospital), Institutes of Basic Medicine and Cancer (IBMC), Chinese Academy of Sciences, Hangzhou, 310022, China.

    Key Laboratory of Prevention, Diagnosis and Therapy of Upper Gastrointestinal Cancer of Zhejiang Province, Hangzhou, 310022, China.

    Zhejiang Provincial Research Center for Upper Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer, Zhejiang Cancer Hospital, Hangzhou, 310022, China.

    Can Hu

    Department of Gastric surgery, The Cancer Hospital of the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences (Zhejiang Cancer Hospital), Institutes of Basic Medicine and Cancer (IBMC), Chinese Academy of Sciences, Hangzhou, 310022, China. hucanchina@163.com.

    Key Laboratory of Prevention, Diagnosis and Therapy of Upper Gastrointestinal Cancer of Zhejiang Province, Hangzhou, 310022, China. hucanchina@163.com.

    Zhejiang Provincial Research Center for Upper Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer, Zhejiang Cancer Hospital, Hangzhou, 310022, China. hucanchina@163.com.

    Zhiyuan Xu

    Department of Gastric surgery, The Cancer Hospital of the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences (Zhejiang Cancer Hospital), Institutes of Basic Medicine and Cancer (IBMC), Chinese Academy of Sciences, Hangzhou, 310022, China. xuzy@zjcc.org.cn.

    Key Laboratory of Prevention, Diagnosis and Therapy of Upper Gastrointestinal Cancer of Zhejiang Province, Hangzhou, 310022, China. xuzy@zjcc.org.cn.

    Zhejiang Provincial Research Center for Upper Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer, Zhejiang Cancer Hospital, Hangzhou, 310022, China. xuzy@zjcc.org.cn.

