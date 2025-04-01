Identifying Prognostic Factors in Long-Term Survivors of ED-SCLC

Photo Credit: netocoh

The following is a summary of “Clinical characteristics and management of long survivors in extensive stage small cell lung cancer,” published in the April 2025 issue of Lung Cancer by Gobbinni et al.

Extensive disease small cell lung cancer (ED-SCLC) constitutes over 70% of newly diagnosed SCLC cases and is associated with a poor prognosis, with a five-year survival rate of only 12%. However, a subset of patients achieves long-term survival, yet their clinical and biological characteristics remain poorly understood. This study aimed to analyze the baseline clinical features and treatment sequences of long-term survivors of ED-SCLC, comparing them to patients with poor outcomes to identify potential predictive factors associated with prolonged survival. Data were obtained from the Epidemio-Strategy and Medical Economics lung cancer platform, a multicenter, real-world database employing retrospective data collection.

Patients with ED-SCLC diagnosed between 2014 and 2021 were included, with long-term survivors defined as those achieving an OS of ≥24 months. Statistical comparisons were performed using Pearson’s chi-square test and logistic regression analysis. Among the 3,150 patients identified, 489 (13%) met the criteria for long-term survival. The median OS was 36 months (95% CI: 34–39) in the LTS group, compared to 9 months (95% CI: 8.9–9.4) in the remaining cohort. Compared to patients with shorter survival, LTS were more likely to be younger than 65 years, female, have an Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status of 0–1 at diagnosis, present with fewer than three metastatic sites, and have a history of never or former smoking. A multiparametric model incorporating these clinical variables yielded a C-statistic of 0.70 (95% CI: 0.68–0.73), indicating moderate predictive accuracy.

Among patients who received platinum-based chemotherapy, with or without immunotherapy as first-line treatment, a survival benefit from the chemo-immunotherapy strategy was observed exclusively in the LTS group, although this finding did not reach statistical significance (p = 0.058). These findings suggest that long-term survivors of ED-SCLC represent a distinct subgroup characterized by a less extensive disease burden and better general condition at diagnosis, making them more likely to benefit from immunotherapy in the first-line setting. Further investigation into the biological characteristics of these patients is warranted to enhance clinical research and inform the development of novel therapeutic strategies aimed at improving outcomes in this challenging disease.

Source: lungcancerjournal.info/article/S0169-5002(25)00391-5/fulltext