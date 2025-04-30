Identifying Risk Factors for Neurologic Deficit After Thoracolumbar Burst Fracture

Photo Credit: Raycat

The following is a summary of “Risk Factors of Neurologic Deficit after Thoracolumbar Burst Fracture,” published in the April 2025 issue of Frontiers in Neurology by Liu et al.

Thoracolumbar vertebral fractures are the most common spinal fractures. The link between neurological deficits and factors like spinal canal compromise and kyphosis remains debated.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to identify risk factors for neurologic deficits following thoracolumbar burst fractures (TBF).

They included 322 patients with TBF, 115 with lamina fractures (LF) and 207 without lamina fractures (NLF). Neurological deficits were classified using the ASIA classification, with 75 patients exhibiting deficits and 247 without. Clinical data, ASIA classification, and imaging findings were analyzed and compared between the two groups. Risk factors were assessed using logistic regression.

The results showed that the LF group had higher ASIA classification scores than the NLF group (P < 0.05). Multivariate logistic regression identified laminar fracture (OR: 0.019, 95% CI: 0.005-0.070, P < 0.000), car accident (OR: 6.082, 95% CI: 1.248-29.636, P = 0.025), and falling accident (OR: 8.429, 95% CI: 2.143-33.153, P = 0.002) as independent risk factors for neurologic deficit. The ROC curve revealed high risk association values for laminar fractures and falling accidents. A risk association equation was established: Logit (P) = -4.358 + 3.535 × laminar fracture -1.353 × falling accidents.

Investigators identified laminar fractures, car accidents, and falls as independent risk factors for neurological deficits following TBF. Laminar fractures and falls showed a high-risk association value.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/neurology/articles/10.3389/fneur.2025.1542622/abstract