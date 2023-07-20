Identifying Risks for Suicide and Enhanced Care Model in a Native American Populations

The following is a summary of “Evaluation of the Risk Identification for Suicide and Enhanced Care Model in a Native American Community,” published in the May 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Haroz, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to prospectively validate a statistical risk model implemented in a community setting and evaluate whether using this model was associated with an improved reach of evidence-based care and reduced subsequent suicide-related behavior among high-risk individuals, specifically in the Native American population.

The study partnered with the White Mountain Apache Tribe and utilized data collected by the Apache Celebrating Life program. The study included adults aged 25 years or older identified as at risk for suicide and/or self-harm between January 1, 2017, and August 31, 2022. The data were divided into two cohorts: cohort 1 consisted of individuals and suicide-related events before activating suicide risk alerts, and Cohort 2 consisted of individuals and events after the alerts were activated. The study had two aims. Aim 1 focused on the prospective validation of the risk model in cohort 1. Aim 2 compared the odds of repeated suicide-related events and the reach of brief contact interventions among high-risk cases between Cohort 2 and Cohort 1.

A total of 400 individuals identified as at risk for suicide and/or self-harm were included in the study, with 781 suicide-related events. Cohort 1 included 256 individuals with index events before active notifications and Cohort 2 included 144 individuals with index events after notifications were activated. In cohort 1, 102 individuals (39.5%) had subsequent suicidal behaviors. The majority of individuals in cohort 1 (220 [86.3%]) were classified as low risk, while 35 individuals (13.3%) were classified as high risk for suicidal attempts or death in the 12 months after their index event. The statistical risk model demonstrated that individuals classified as high risk had greater odds of subsequent suicide-related events than those classified as low risk (odds ratio [OR], 3.47; 95% CI, 1.53-7.86; P = .003). Furthermore, high-risk individuals in cohort 2 were more likely to have subsequent suicidal behaviors when alerts were inactive than when alerts were active (OR, 9.14; 95% CI, 1.85-45.29; P = .007). Implementing the risk model and associated care system resulted in an increased reach of care, with a higher proportion of high-risk individuals receiving wellness checks after the alerts were activated.

The study demonstrated that a statistical risk model and a collaborative care system developed in partnership with the White Mountain Apache Tribe improved the identification of individuals at high risk for suicide. The use of the model was associated with a reduced risk of subsequent suicidal behaviors and an increased reach of care. The findings highlighted the potential of implementing similar models in Native American populations to enhance suicide prevention efforts.

