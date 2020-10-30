To evaluate the impacts of COVID-19—such as job loss, increased work hours, and the compensation for increased work hours and new roles and responsibilities—investigators conducted a national, web-based, 31-item anonymous survey of nearly 600 physicians from community hospitals (49%), academic institutions (44%), and federal facilities (3.8%) in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Among the 31% of respondents who reported increased work hours as a stressor to their job, nearly all said the additional work hours were entirely or partially uncompensated. Negative economic impacts from dealing with the pandemic were reported by 70% of emergency physicians, 63% of anesthesiologists, 60% of surgeons, and 25% of infectious disease specialists. More than one-third of respondents (36%) had new tasks added to their job responsibilities, with 49.1% taking on an advisory role in their institution regarding how to respond to the pandemic and 28.8% involved as an investigator in COVID-19-related research. It’s possible that the survey missed physicians who were too busy to even use social media (to be made aware of the survey) or to complete the survey.
Meeting Coverage
- ACC 2020The American College of Cardiology decided to cancel ACC.20/WCC due to COVID-19, which was scheduled to take place March 28-30 in Chicago. However, ACC.20/WCC Virtual Meeting continues to release cutting edge science and practice changing updates for cardiovascular professionals on demand and free through June 2020.
- ENDO: 2020ENDO 2020 Annual Conference has been canceled due to COVID-19. Here are highlights of emerging data that has still been released. Keep an eye out for ENDO Online 2020, which will take place from June 8 to 22.
- CROI 2020Every year, CROI hosts some of the world's leading experts in HIV research, who come to present exciting new data and drive forward the field of HIV/AIDS research. This year, due to COVID-19, CROI held their meeting virtually.