IgG4-RD-Associated Coronary Artery Ectasia: A Case Report

The following is a summary of “Coronary artery ectasia associated with IgG4-related disease: a case report and literature review,” published in the July 2023 issue of Cardiology by Tang et al.

Coronary artery ectasia is a rare widening of the coronary arteries that can be caused by immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4)-related disease. It is a serious condition with a poor prognosis.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to highlight the association between coronary artery ectasia and IgG4-related disease, emphasizing the need for thorough evaluation and early diagnosis to improve prognosis and treatment outcomes.

In this cohort, they described a patient who developed coronary artery ectasia along with IgG4-related disease. The diagnosis of IgG4-related disease was made five years after the patient’s initial percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). Despite receiving regular steroid treatment, patient experienced the progression of a large coronary aneurysm, which ultimately led to their demise.

Study suggested that while diagnosing coronary artery ectasia, it is recommended to conduct a comprehensive evaluation, taking into account factors such as coronary artery thickening, characteristic imaging features, involvement of other aortas, and elevated serum IgG4 levels. These considerations are crucial for early identification of underlying causes.

Source: bmccardiovascdisord.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12872-023-03369-7