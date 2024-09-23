SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Ileal Paneth Cell Phenotype: A Relevant Biomarker in UC

Sep 23, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Ma C, et al. Ileal Paneth Cell Phenotype is a Cellular Biomarker for Pouch Complications in Ulcerative Colitis. J Crohns Colitis. Published online July 2, 2024. doi:10.1093/ecco-jcc/jjae105ICYMIgastr

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU