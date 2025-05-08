SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Illicit Stimulant Use Raises Risk for Ventricular Arrhythmias, Mortality

May 08, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Noubiap JJ, et al. Eur Heart J. 2025 May 7:ehaf282.doi:10.1093/eurheartj/ehaf282.

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Gregory M. Marcus, MD, MAS

    Photo Credit: UCSF

    Professor
    Division of Cardiology
    Department of Medicine
    University of California-San Francisco
    San Francisco, CA

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement