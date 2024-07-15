SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Imaging-based body fat distribution and diabetic retinopathy in general US population with diabetes: an NHANES analysis (2003-2006 and 2011-2018).

Jul 15, 2024

Experts: Chenxin Li,Yili Zhang,Yujie Wang,Chufeng Gu,Bo Li,Mingming Ma,Xiaoyin Xu,Yongdong Chen,Zhi Zheng

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Chenxin Li

    Department of Ophthalmology, Shanghai General Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, National Clinical Research Center for Eye Diseases, Shanghai Clinical Research Center for Eye Diseases, Shanghai Key Clinical Specialty, Shanghai Key Laboratory of Ocular Fundus Diseases, Shanghai Engineering Center for Visual Science and Photomedicine, Shanghai Engineering Center for Precise Diagnosis and Treatment of Eye Diseases, Shanghai, 200080, China.

    Yili Zhang

    Department of Ophthalmology, Shanghai General Hospital, Shanghai, 200080, China.

    Yujie Wang

    Department of Ophthalmology, Shanghai General Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, National Clinical Research Center for Eye Diseases, Shanghai Clinical Research Center for Eye Diseases, Shanghai Key Clinical Specialty, Shanghai Key Laboratory of Ocular Fundus Diseases, Shanghai Engineering Center for Visual Science and Photomedicine, Shanghai Engineering Center for Precise Diagnosis and Treatment of Eye Diseases, Shanghai, 200080, China.

    Centre for Eye Research Australia, Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital, Melbourne, Australia.

    Ophthalmology, Department of Surgery, University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia.

    Chufeng Gu

    Department of Ophthalmology, Shanghai General Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, National Clinical Research Center for Eye Diseases, Shanghai Clinical Research Center for Eye Diseases, Shanghai Key Clinical Specialty, Shanghai Key Laboratory of Ocular Fundus Diseases, Shanghai Engineering Center for Visual Science and Photomedicine, Shanghai Engineering Center for Precise Diagnosis and Treatment of Eye Diseases, Shanghai, 200080, China.

    Bo Li

    Department of Ophthalmology, Shanghai General Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, National Clinical Research Center for Eye Diseases, Shanghai Clinical Research Center for Eye Diseases, Shanghai Key Clinical Specialty, Shanghai Key Laboratory of Ocular Fundus Diseases, Shanghai Engineering Center for Visual Science and Photomedicine, Shanghai Engineering Center for Precise Diagnosis and Treatment of Eye Diseases, Shanghai, 200080, China.

    Mingming Ma

    Department of Ophthalmology, Shanghai General Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, National Clinical Research Center for Eye Diseases, Shanghai Clinical Research Center for Eye Diseases, Shanghai Key Clinical Specialty, Shanghai Key Laboratory of Ocular Fundus Diseases, Shanghai Engineering Center for Visual Science and Photomedicine, Shanghai Engineering Center for Precise Diagnosis and Treatment of Eye Diseases, Shanghai, 200080, China.

    Xiaoyin Xu

    Department of Ophthalmology, Shanghai General Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, National Clinical Research Center for Eye Diseases, Shanghai Clinical Research Center for Eye Diseases, Shanghai Key Clinical Specialty, Shanghai Key Laboratory of Ocular Fundus Diseases, Shanghai Engineering Center for Visual Science and Photomedicine, Shanghai Engineering Center for Precise Diagnosis and Treatment of Eye Diseases, Shanghai, 200080, China. twtjat1109@126.com.

    Yongdong Chen

    Department of Ophthalmology, Renji Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, 200127, China. drchenyd@163.com.

    Zhi Zheng

    Department of Ophthalmology, Shanghai General Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, National Clinical Research Center for Eye Diseases, Shanghai Clinical Research Center for Eye Diseases, Shanghai Key Clinical Specialty, Shanghai Key Laboratory of Ocular Fundus Diseases, Shanghai Engineering Center for Visual Science and Photomedicine, Shanghai Engineering Center for Precise Diagnosis and Treatment of Eye Diseases, Shanghai, 200080, China. zzheng88@sjtu.edu.cn.

    Ningde Municipal Hospital, Ningde Normal University, Ningde, China. zzheng88@sjtu.edu.cn.

    Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. zzheng88@sjtu.edu.cn.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement