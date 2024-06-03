Imaging of pancreatic serous cystadenoma and common imitators.

Pancreatic cystic neoplasms are lesions comprised of cystic components that show different biological behaviors, epidemiology, clinical manifestations, imaging features, and malignant potential and management. Benign cystic neoplasms include serous cystic neoplasms (SCAs). Other pancreatic cystic lesions have malignant potential, such as intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms and mucinous cystic neoplasms. SCAs can be divided into microcystic (classic appearance), honeycomb, oligocystic/macrocystic, and solid patterns based on imaging appearance. They are usually solitary but may be multiple in von Hippel-Lindau disease, which may depict disseminated involvement. The variable appearances of SCAs can mimic other types of pancreatic cystic lesions, and cross-sectional imaging plays an important role in their differential diagnosis. Endoscopic ultrasonography has helped in improving diagnostic accuracy of pancreatic cystic lesions by guiding tissue sampling (biopsy) or cyst fluid analysis. Immunohistochemistry and newer techniques such as radiomics have shown improved performance for preoperatively discriminating SCAs and their mimickers.© 2024. The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Science+Business Media, LLC, part of Springer Nature.

