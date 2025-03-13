Imaging Technique Helps Identify PsA

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Mr.suphachai praserdumrongchai

Total body-positron emission tomography with integrated computed tomography (TB-PET/CT) helped differentiate psoriatic arthritis (PsA) from other arthritis types, according to findings published in Rheumatology. Siba Raychaudhuri, MD, and colleagues studied 71 adults with arthritis, including 40 with PsA, 16 with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and 15 with osteoarthritis (OA). The participants underwent 20-minute TB-PET/CT scans using [18F]FDG, a glucose analogue radiotracer, which allowed for domain-specific assessments of 68 joints, 6 entheses, 20 nails, axial disease, and dactylitis. Joint involvement and enthesitis were observed in 100% of patients with PsA, along with nail pathology (53%), spinal involvement (60%), sacroiliitis (13%), and dactylitis (10%). TB-PET/CT patterns for PsA differed from RA and OA, showing high concordance with clinical assessments for joints (75%), entheses (79%), and nails (65%). Of note, TB-PET detected inflammation in 15% more joints, 20% more entheses, and 13% more nails compared with clinical evaluations alone.