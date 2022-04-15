For a study, the researchers sought to determine and compare the diagnostic accuracy of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and ultrasonography for predicting rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in patients with unclassified arthritis (UA). From 1987 through May 2019, MEDLINE, Embase, and BIOSIS were searched. Studies that looked at any imaging test in people with UA were considered. RA categorization criteria or methotrexate start were used as benchmarks. QUADAS-2 was used by 2 authors to extract data and assess validity. For each imaging parameter and joint area, sensitivity and specificity were computed. Wherever possible,Researcher calculated summary estimates with 95% CI. About 13 studies looked at MRI (n=1,143; 454 with RA), and 6 looked at ultrasound (n=531; 205 with RA). Uncertain recruitment processes, including patients with RA at baseline, differential verification, a lack of blinding, and consensus grading, all hampered studies. Although study heterogeneity made meta-analysis difficult, summary sensitivity and specificity for MRI synovitis in at least 1 joint were 93% (95% CI 88%, 96%) and 25% (95% CI 13%, 41%) for MRI synovitis in at least 1 joint, respectively (3 studies). Other MRI parameters may have better specificities, although data was limited. Due to varying diagnostic criteria and reference standards, it wasn’t easy to synthesize ultrasound results. The evidence for using MRI or ultrasound as a single test to predict RA in persons with UA was mixed and of varying quality. More extensive trials with consistent RA diagnosis and consensus grading were needed to see if imaging characteristics, either alone or combined with other clinical outcomes, could better predict RA in the population.

Source:www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S004901722100192X