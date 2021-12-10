Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) is a kind of skin cancer that is particularly aggressive. Patients with advanced illness were routinely treated with standard chemotherapies until 2017, with a median response duration of three months. Increasing evidence of the immune system’s function in this cancer’s control has opened the path for immune-based therapy, with programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1)/programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibitors at the forefront.

Avelumab, an anti-PD-L1 antibody, was the first medicine to be licensed in advanced MCC after demonstrating significant effectiveness in a second-line scenario. Objective responses were shown in one-third of the patients and, more crucially, were long-lasting, with half of the patients and one-third of the patients remaining living after one and two years, respectively. When administered in the first-line scenario, PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors are even more promising, with objective responses found in 50–70% of patients during the first 4–8 weeks of therapy. The safety profiles are satisfactory, with 10–20% of patients having adverse effects of grade greater than or equal to 3. In advanced MCC, PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors are considered standard of therapy and are now being studied in adjuvant and neoadjuvant contexts.

However, novel treatments are still required in the metastatic context, as nearly half of these patients will not react to currently available immunotherapies in the long term, and no predictors of response are known. As a result, alternative immunotherapeutic techniques are now being researched, ideally in combination, to improve the various components of the immune response against tumoral cells.

Reference:link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40257-019-00427-9