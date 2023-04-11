The following is a summary of “A homozygous truncating mutation of FGL2 is associated with immune dysregulation,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Janssen, et al.

The type II transmembrane fibrinogen-like protein 2 (FGL2) is essential for maintaining hemostasis and controlling the immune system. To decrease regulatory T (Treg) cells, FGL2’s C-terminal immunoregulatory domain can be released. The glomerulonephritis, autoantibodies, and Treg cell function are all compromised in Fgl2-/-. Researchers sought to determine the genetic basis and immunological function in a patient with childhood-onset leukocytoclastic vasculitis, systemic inflammation, and autoantibodies.

On the patient’s genetic DNA, whole-exome sequencing was carried out. HEK293 transfected cells’ FGL2 protein expression was assessed using immunoblotting and PBMCs using flow cytometry. They used flow cytometry to analyze T follicular helper cells and Treg cells. They evaluated the reduction of T-cell proliferation by treg cells in vitro.

The patient’s homozygous FGL2 mutation (c.614_617del:p.V205fs) resulted in the expression of a truncated FGL2 protein that still has the N-terminal immunoregulatory domain but lacks the C-terminal portion. The patient’s blood was more likely to contain Treg and T follicular helper cells than usual. Full-length FGL2 was added to the patient’s Treg cells to restore their in vitro suppressive capacity. The shortened FGL2V205fs mutant did not prevent T-cell proliferation like full-length FGL2.

A patient with immunological dysregulation and diminished Treg cell function has a homozygous mutation in FGL2, which they found. The Treg cell deficiency was repaired by soluble FGL2, indicating that the patient may benefit from its use as a therapeutic

