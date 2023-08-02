Immunity Against Omicron BA.1, BA.2, and BA.4/5 Variants in Homologously and Heterologously Boosted or Convalescent Individuals

The following is a summary of “Immunity of Heterologously and Homologously Boosted or Convalescent Individuals Against Omicron BA.1, BA.2, and BA.4/5 Variants,” published in the July 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Jäger, et al.

The emergence of the Omicron variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), including BA.1, BA.2, and BA.4/5, has raised concerns due to their higher transmission and infection rates compared to previous variants of concern. For a study, researchers sought to assess the effectiveness of booster vaccination, both heterologous and homologous regimens were evaluated. Cellular and humoral immune responses and neutralizing capacity against SARS-CoV-2 wild type, Delta, and Omicron variants were directly compared.

Peripheral blood mononuclear cells and serum samples from 137 participants were analyzed and divided into three major groups. The first group received two doses of ChAdOx1 vaccine and a booster with an mRNA vaccine (BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273); the second group received triple mRNA vaccination, and the third group included individuals who had received two doses of vaccines and had recovered from a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Participants who were vaccinated and had recovered from a previous infection showed the highest SARS-CoV-2-specific antibody levels, stronger T-cell responses, and the best neutralization against wild type, Delta, Omicron BA.2, and BA.4/5 variants. A combination of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccination boosted neutralizing capacity against Omicron BA.1. Heterologous booster regimens demonstrated higher efficacy against Omicron BA.2, as well as BA.4/5, compared to homologous regimens.

The study showed that individuals who received two vaccinations and had recovered from a previous infection exhibited the strongest immunity against Omicron BA.2 and BA.4/5 variants. Moreover, heterologous booster vaccine regimens were more effective against Omicron BA.2 and BA.4/5 compared to homologous regimens.

Source: academic.oup.com/jid/article/228/2/160/7069351