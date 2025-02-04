Immunization Gaps in Prisons for COVID-19

Photo Credit: freepik

The following is a summary of “Seroprevalence against SARS-CoV-2 after booster vaccination in a prison in Alicante (Spain),” published in the January 2025 issue of Infectious Disease by Montagud et al.

Prison confinement conditions were known to increase vulnerability to infectious outbreaks, and the COVID-19 pandemic, with its increased transmissibility and severity, caused widespread infection and death, making vaccination a critical strategy.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to define the prevalence of antibodies against the Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 in vaccinated prisoners and staff at a specific prison in Alicante.

They used a rapid lateral flow immunochromatography serological test on July 27, 2023, for the target population. Demographic and clinical data were collected via a questionnaire. Statistical analysis was performed using SPSS version 29.0 software.

The results showed that 560 participants took part, with men comprising 77.3% and an average age of 45.7 years, of the participants, 71.4% were prisoners, and 28.6% were prison staff. Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies were detected in 60.9% of the sample. A total of 69.1% had received the last vaccine dose in 2022 or later, and 62.2% had received booster doses. Biontech/Pfizer and Moderna were the vaccines administered in 88.6% of cases. Among the sample, 59.5% had previously contracted COVID-19, and 67.0% had no clinical comorbidities. Regression analysis revealed stronger associations with the presence of antibodies for years since the last vaccine dose (aOR: 0.08; 95%CI: 0.05; 0.16), number of vaccine doses received (aOR: 4.8; 95%CI: 2.9; 8.0), and presence of any comorbidity (aOR: 4.3; 95%CI: 2.4; 8.0). Staff had more booster doses and a higher seropositivity rate (72.5%) compared to prisoners (56.3%).

Investigators concluded the COVID-19 vaccination status within the prison community showed low immunization coverage (60.9%), with disparities between prison staff and prisoners.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/public-health/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1490809/full