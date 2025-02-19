Immunocompromised Status and COVID-19 Mortality Risk

The following is a summary of “60-day mortality and the role of SARS-CoV-2 in hospital admissions of immunocompromised patients during later Omicron period: a population-based study in Sweden,” published in the February 2025 issue of Infectious Diseases by Spreco et al.

Real-world data on hospitalized patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection are crucial for informing post-pandemic preventive strategies.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine 60-day mortality in individuals who were immunocompromised and hospitalized during the later Omicron period, considering the impact of COVID-19 on hospital care.

They assessed all adult patients with a positive SARS-CoV-2 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 3 weeks of hospital admission from Östergötland County, Sweden. Clinical data on functional level (combined assessment of frailty and performance status) and COVID-19’s impact on hospital care were extracted from medical records. The main outcome, 60-day COVID-19-related mortality, was analyzed using an adjusted binary logistic regression model with immunosuppression as the primary exposure.

The results showed that 1,128 patients hospitalized with positive SARS-CoV-2-were included, with 12.9% classified as immunocompromised. Hospital admission due to COVID-19 was higher in individuals who were immunocompromised (71.9% vs 49.5%, P <0.001). The 60-day mortality rate was 10.5% for immunocompromised and 8.0% for non-immunocompromised (P = 0.41). The median age of hospitalized patients was 78 years, with most having low/very low functional levels and ≥3 comorbidities. After adjusting for confounders, immunosuppression was associated with an increased risk of 60-day COVID-19-related mortality (odds ratio 2.41, 95% Confidence Interval (CI) 1.06-5.47, P = 0.04).

Investigators concluded that most COVID-19 hospitalizations during the later Omicron period involved individuals over 70 with low functional levels and multiple comorbidities, and that patients who were immunocompromised had a 2.5 times higher risk of 60-day COVID-19-related mortality.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/23744235.2025.2465828