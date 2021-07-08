In Russian Federation, the study investigated the immunogenicity and safety of DTPa-IPV/Hib, a type b vaccination in Russian children that was inactivated by poliovirus/haemophilus influenzae to support vaccine licensure in Russia. Healthy children received three initial doses at 3, 4.5, and 6 months of age, as well as a booster dosage at 18 months of age, in this phase 3 non-randomized, open-label trial. One month after primary and booster immunizations, seroprotection rates against diphtheria, tetanus, Hib, and poliovirus 1–3, seropositivity rates against pertussis antigens, and antibody geometric mean concentrations/titers for all antigens were assessed. All infants were sero protected against diphtheria, tetanus, and polioviruses 1 and 2, 99.3 percent against poliovirus 3, and 98.4 percent against Hib after post-primary immunisation. At least 98.9 percent of those tested positive for the three pertussis antigens.

The most common local and general requested AEs were redness and irritability. Uninvited AEs were recorded in 20.4 percent and 5.8 percent of youngsters, respectively. The majority of adverse events were mild to moderate in severity. Six major adverse events (AEs) were observed in three children; none were fatal or were attributed to immunisation. In the Russian paediatric population, DTPa-IPV/Hib demonstrated immunogenicity and was well tolerated.

Reference: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21645515.2020.1720437