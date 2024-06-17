SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Immunogenicity of intranasal vaccine based on SARS-CoV-2 spike protein during primary and booster immunizations in mice.

Jun 17, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Huijie Yang

    Division of Respiratory Virus Vaccines, National Institutes for Food and Drug Control, Beijing, People's Republic of China.

    Ying Xie

    Institute of Medical Biology, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College, Kunming, People's Republic of China.

    Shuyan Li

    Division of Respiratory Virus Vaccines, National Institutes for Food and Drug Control, Beijing, People's Republic of China.

    Chunting Bao

    Changchun Institute of Biological Products, Changchun, China.

    Jiahao Wang

    Sinovac Life Sciences Co., Ltd., Beijing, China.

    Changgui Li

    Division of Respiratory Virus Vaccines, National Institutes for Food and Drug Control, Beijing, People's Republic of China.

    Jiaojiao Nie

    Department of R&D, Beijing Yunling Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Beijing, China.

    Yaru Quan

    Division of Respiratory Virus Vaccines, National Institutes for Food and Drug Control, Beijing, People's Republic of China.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement