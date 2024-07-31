Immunoglobulin Replacement Therapy Beneficial for Blood Cancers

Photo Credit: Ttsz

Immunoglobulin replacement therapy (IgRT) is associated with reductions in hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, severe infections, and associated antimicrobial use among real-world patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), according to a study published online in Blood Advances. Patterns of IgG testing was examined, as well as the effectiveness of IgRT in patients with CLL or NHL in a retrospective, longitudinal study. IgG testing, infections, and antimicrobial use were compared before with three, six, and 12 months after IgRT initiation. The study population included 17,192 patients: 3,960 with CLL and 13,232 with NHL. Overall, 67% and 51.2% of the CLL and NHL cohorts had IgG testing and 6.5% and 4.7% received IgRT. The researchers found that the proportion of patients with hypogammaglobulinemia, odds of infections or severe infections, and associated antimicrobial use decreased significantly following IgRT initiation.