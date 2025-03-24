SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Immunoglobulins G from Patients with Systemic Sclerosis Modify the Molecular Signatures of Endothelial Cells.

Mar 24, 2025

Experts: Aurélien Chepy,Solange Vivier,Fabrice Bray,Clément Chauvet,Alain Lescoat,Abderrahmane Elhannani,Martin Figeac,Lucile Guilbert,Frédéric Leprêtre,Louisa Bourel,Eric Hachulla,Christian Rolando,Valérie Lecureur,Sylvain Dubucquoi,David Launay,Vincent Sobanski

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Aurélien Chepy

    Univ. Lille, Inserm, CHU Lille, U1286 – INFINITE – Institute for Translational Research in Inflammation, Lille, France.

    CHU Lille, Département de Médecine Interne et Immunologie Clinique, Centre de Référence des Maladies Auto-Immunes et Auto-Inflammatoires Rares du Nord, Nord-Ouest, Méditerranée et Guadeloupe (CeRAINOM), Lille, France.

    Solange Vivier

    Univ. Lille, Inserm, CHU Lille, U1286 – INFINITE – Institute for Translational Research in Inflammation, Lille, France.

    Fabrice Bray

    Univ. Lille, CNRS, USR 3290 – MSAP – Miniaturisation pour la Synthèse, l’Analyse et la Protéomique, Lille, France.

    Clément Chauvet

    Univ. Lille, Inserm, CHU Lille, U1286 – INFINITE – Institute for Translational Research in Inflammation, Lille, France.

    Alain Lescoat

    Service de Médecine Interne et Immunologie Clinique, CHU Rennes, Université Rennes, Rennes, France.

    Inserm, EHESP, Irset (Institut de Recherche en Santé, Environnement et Travail) – UMR_S 1085, Rennes, France.

    Abderrahmane Elhannani

    Univ. Lille, Inserm, CHU Lille, U1286 – INFINITE – Institute for Translational Research in Inflammation, Lille, France.

    CHU Lille, Département de Médecine Interne et Immunologie Clinique, Centre de Référence des Maladies Auto-Immunes et Auto-Inflammatoires Rares du Nord, Nord-Ouest, Méditerranée et Guadeloupe (CeRAINOM), Lille, France.

    Martin Figeac

    Univ. Lille, CNRS, Inserm, CHU Lille, Institut Pasteur de Lille, US 41 – UAR 2014 – PLBS, Lille, France.

    Lucile Guilbert

    Univ. Lille, Inserm, CHU Lille, U1286 – INFINITE – Institute for Translational Research in Inflammation, Lille, France.

    CHU Lille, Institut d’Immunologie, Lille, France.

    Frédéric Leprêtre

    Univ. Lille, CNRS, Inserm, CHU Lille, Institut Pasteur de Lille, US 41 – UAR 2014 – PLBS, Lille, France.

    Louisa Bourel

    Univ. Lille, Inserm, CHU Lille, U1286 – INFINITE – Institute for Translational Research in Inflammation, Lille, France.

    Eric Hachulla

    Univ. Lille, Inserm, CHU Lille, U1286 – INFINITE – Institute for Translational Research in Inflammation, Lille, France.

    CHU Lille, Département de Médecine Interne et Immunologie Clinique, Centre de Référence des Maladies Auto-Immunes et Auto-Inflammatoires Rares du Nord, Nord-Ouest, Méditerranée et Guadeloupe (CeRAINOM), Lille, France.

    Christian Rolando

    Univ. Lille, CNRS, USR 3290 – MSAP – Miniaturisation pour la Synthèse, l’Analyse et la Protéomique, Lille, France.

    Valérie Lecureur

    Inserm, EHESP, Irset (Institut de Recherche en Santé, Environnement et Travail) – UMR_S 1085, Rennes, France.

    Sylvain Dubucquoi

    Univ. Lille, Inserm, CHU Lille, U1286 – INFINITE – Institute for Translational Research in Inflammation, Lille, France.

    CHU Lille, Institut d’Immunologie, Lille, France.

    David Launay

    Univ. Lille, Inserm, CHU Lille, U1286 – INFINITE – Institute for Translational Research in Inflammation, Lille, France.

    CHU Lille, Département de Médecine Interne et Immunologie Clinique, Centre de Référence des Maladies Auto-Immunes et Auto-Inflammatoires Rares du Nord, Nord-Ouest, Méditerranée et Guadeloupe (CeRAINOM), Lille, France.

    Vincent Sobanski

    Univ. Lille, Inserm, CHU Lille, U1286 – INFINITE – Institute for Translational Research in Inflammation, Lille, France vincent.sobanski@univ-lille.fr.

    CHU Lille, Département de Médecine Interne et Immunologie Clinique, Centre de Référence des Maladies Auto-Immunes et Auto-Inflammatoires Rares du Nord, Nord-Ouest, Méditerranée et Guadeloupe (CeRAINOM), Lille, France.

    Institut Universitaire de France (IUF), Paris, France.

