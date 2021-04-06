Tislelizumab may represent a viable new first-line treatment option for advanced/metastatic squamous cell NSCLC

A new programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, tislelizumab significantly prolonged progression-free survival (PFS) when added to a chemotherapy doublet compared with the chemotherapy doublet alone in treatment-naïve patients with advanced, squamous non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the phase III RATIONAL 307 trial has shown.

After a median follow-up of 8.6 months (95% CI, 8.1-9.0 months), PFS as assessed by an independent review committee (IRC) was approximately 50% longer at 7.6 months for both tislelizumab-containing arms compared with a median of 5.5 months for the chemotherapy alone arm, at a hazard ratio (HR) of between 0.52 (95% CI, 0.37-0.74; P<0.001) and 0.47 (95% CI, 0.33-0.67; P<0.001), Jie Wang, MD, PhD, Peking Union Medical Colleagues, Beijing, China and colleagues reported in JAMA Oncology.

At 9 months, between 41.7% and 47.2% of patients in either of the two tislelizumab-containing arms were free of disease progression compared with 17.5% of patients in the chemotherapy alone arm, investigators noted. Benefits from additional immunotherapy were observed regardless of programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) levels of tumor expression.

As the investigators pointed out, with a median follow-up of only 8.6 months (95% CI, 8.1-9.0 months), overall survival (OS) data were not mature enough to report at the time of publication.

“To our knowledge, RATIONALE 307 is one of the first phase III trials of a PD-1 inhibitor in combination with chemotherapy in sq (squamous)-NSCLC to include patients with stage IIIB disease who were not amenable to curative surgery or chemoradiotherapy,” Wang and colleagues wrote. “The addition of tislelizumab to standard chemotherapy demonstrated a significant reduction in the risk of progression or death for patients with advanced sq-NSCLC… [and thus represents] an additional treatment option as first-line treatment for patients with sq-NSCLC.”

RATIONALE 307 was an open-label, randomized, multicenter trial carried out in China that included a total of 355 patients with locally advanced, stage IIIB or metastatic, stage IV sq-NSCLC. The median age of the cohort was 62 years and almost 92% were male.

Patients received one of the following treatment regimens every three weeks: Arm A received tislelizumab at a dose of 200 mg on day one plus paclitaxel at a dose of 175 mg/m2 also on day one and carboplatin, given at an area under the concentration (AUC) of 5, again on day one. The regimen in arm B consisted of the same dose of tislelizumab plus nab-paclitaxel at a dose of 1000 mg/m2, given on days one, eight, and 15 plus the same dose of carboplatin again given on day one. The chemotherapy alone arm (arm C) consisted of paclitaxel, 175 mg/m2 plus carboplatin at an AUC of 5, both given on day one.

The median duration of treatment for the two tislelizumab-containing arms was approximately 31 to 32 weeks and the median number of tislelizumab treatment cycles was 10.

Median PFS for the different treatment arms was:

Arm A: 7.6 months (95% CI, 6.0-9.8 months).

Arm B: 7.6 months (95% CI, 5.8-11 months).

Arm C: 5.5 months (95% CI, 4.2-5.7 months).

“Adding tislelizumab to chemotherapy prolonged IRC-assessed PFS versus chemotherapy alone across most subgroups,” Wang and colleagues noted. For example, median PFS estimates for patients with stage IIIB disease were 9.8 months for arm A; 11 months for arm B, and 5.6 months for arm C. “A similar trend was identified in patients with stage IV disease,” investigators noted, with median PFS estimates for arms A, B and C being 7.6 months, 7.4 months and 5.2 months, respectively.

In fact, as the median PFS rates were comparable for patients with stage IIIB and stage IV disease who received chemotherapy alone, “our post hoc analysis suggests that patients with stage IIIB or stage IV disease have [a] similar clinical prognosis,” as the authors suggested.

Higher response rates and longer median duration of responses were also observed in both tislelizumab-containing arms compared with the chemotherapy alone arm, investigators added.

Response rates: Arm A: 73% (95% CI, 63.6-80.3%).

Response rates: Arm B: 75% (95% CI, 66-82.3%).

Response rates: Arm C: 50% (95% CI, 40.4-58.8%).

Duration of response: Arm A: 8.2 months (95% CI, 5 months to not estimable).

Duration of response: Arm B: 8.6 months (95% CI, 6.3 months to not estimable).

Duration of response: Arm C: 4.2 months (95% CI, 2.9-4.9 months).

Serious treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) occurred in approximately 37% of patients treated with additional tislelizumab compared with approximately 25% of those treated with chemotherapy alone.

TEAEs leading to discontinuation of any component of the regimen occurred in 12.5% of patients in arm A; 29.7% of patients in arm B, and 15.4% of patients in arm C while TEAEs leading to discontinuation of tislelizumab were similar in both PD-1-containing arms at approximately 10%.

Commenting on RATIONAL 307’s findings, Raymond Osarogiagbon, MBBS, Baptist Cancer Center, Memphis, Tennessee, wrote that the study was a well-balanced trial and that importantly, it was carried out in the “high-need” advanced squamous cell lung cancer population, which is constantly missing out from the many advances being made in the treatment of nonsquamous NSCLC.

“[T]he results of RATIONALE 307 seem on par with those of KEYNOTE-407, which established platinum triple chemotherapy with pembrolizumab as the current standard of care for squamous cell lung cancer,” he noted.

In KEYNOTE-407, PFS was 6.4 months with additional pembrolizumab compared with 4.8 months without it. All patients enrolled in the trial also received carboplatin and either paclitaxel or nab–paclitaxel for the first four cycles followed by pembrolizumab or placebo. There was also a significant OS benefit in the KEYNOTE-407 trial when the immune checkpoint inhibitor was added to chemotherapy. However, Osarogiagbon also indicated that questions remain regarding the RATIONAL 307 trial.

As he pointed out, about one-third of patients in the trial had stage IIIB disease for which the current standard of care is curative-intent combined modality therapy. “Most oncologists would consider patients with seventh edition stage IIIB squamous cell lung cancer (which includes clinical T4N2, T1-4N3 subsets) as potential candidates for curative-intent chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and consolidative durvalumab therapy (along the lines of the PACIFIC trial) rather than immunotherapy platinum triplet therapy which must still be regarded as palliative intent therapy,” he wrote.

Thus, he noted that more details on the stage IIIB subset of patients in the current trial would have been helpful in contextualizing trial results.

Osarogiagbon also asked: What if RATIONALE 307 fails to achieve an OS advantage with additional tislelizumab? “Should that temper interest in adopting tislelizumab as a new standard treatment option, given that pembrolizumab therapy has [already] demonstrated an overall survival benefit?” Furthermore, RATIONALE 307 was conducted in an Asian-only cohort, suggesting that the trial may need to be redone in a more diverse population.

“[RATIONALE 307] reveals tislelizumab as a viable new first-line treatment option for patients with advanced/metastatic squamous cell non-small-cell lung cancer irrespective of programmed cell death protein1-ligand 1 expression levels,” Osarogiagbon continued. “Confirmation of these results in a more diverse population of patients with squamous cell lung cancer should be quickly sought and lead to acceptance of tislelizumab as a viable alternative immunotherapy choice.”

The addition of the immune checkpoint inhibitor, tislelizumab, to a platinum doublet prolonged PFS in advanced squamous cell NSCLC compared with chemotherapy alone. Tislelizumab may represent a viable new first-line treatment option for patients with advanced or metastatic squamous cell NSCLC irrespective of PD-L1 tumor expression levels.

Pam Harrison, Contributing Writer, BreakingMED™

Support for the study was provided by BeiGene Ltd.

Wang had no conflicts of interest but other investigators did which are listed in the publication.

Osarogiagbon declared he has stock ownership in Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and Gilead Sciences and has received personal fees from the National Institutes of Health, Biodesix, American Cancer Society, Eli Lilly, Association of Community Cancer Centers, and Triphych Healthcare Partners. He also holds Chinese patents for a lymph node specimen kit.

