The following is a summary of “Effect of an Artificial Intelligence Decision Support Tool on Palliative Care Referral in Hospitalized Patients: A Randomized Clinical Trial,” published in the February 2023 issue of Pain Management by Wilson, et al.

Providing palliative care services to hospitalized patients is essential, but accurately identifying those who need them can be challenging. For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the effectiveness of an artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) decision support tool in predicting the need for palliative care services and its impact on clinical outcomes in the hospital setting.

A pragmatic, cluster-randomized, stepped-wedge clinical trial was conducted in 12 nursing units at two hospitals over 15 months. Eligible patients were randomly assigned to receive either a medical service consultation recommendation triggered by the AI/ML tool or usual care. The primary outcome measure was the occurrence of a palliative care consultation note. Secondary outcomes included hospital readmissions, length of stay, intensive care transfer, and unit palliative care consultation notes.

A total of 3,183 patient hospitalizations were included in the study. Among eligible patients, 2,544 were randomized to receive the decision support tool (48%), and 1,332 received usual care (52%). Out of these, 1,717 patients (67%) were included in the analyses. Patients in the intervention group had a significantly higher incidence rate of palliative care consultation than the control group (incidence rate ratio [IRR], 1.44; 95% CI, 1.11–1.92). Exploratory evidence suggested that the decision support tool group had reduced 60-day and 90-day hospital readmissions (odds ratio [OR], 0.75; 95% CI, 0.57–0.97) and (OR, 0.72; 95% CI, 0.55–0.93), respectively.

Integrating a decision support tool using AI/ML into palliative care practice showed increased rates of palliative care consultation among hospitalized patients and potential reductions in hospitalizations.

Source: jpsmjournal.com/article/S0885-3924(23)00397-4/fulltext