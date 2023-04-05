The following is a summary of the “Effect of an Asthma Exacerbation on Medication Adherence,” published in the January 2023 issue of Allergy and Clinical Immunology by Cvietusa, et al.

Examine the relationship between the care provider (specialist vs. primary care provider) and socioeconomic position on asthma medication adherence in the 12 months following an asthma exacerbation. In a group of patients aged 18 and above who were diagnosed with asthma, they tracked their portion of days covered (PDC) in the year leading up to and following an exacerbation.

Subanalyses examined PDC in those who experienced many exacerbations after the sentinel exacerbation, stratified by socioeconomic status (SES; defined as the lowest income quartile for the group) and by whether or not they received any medical attention at all during either period. Asthma exacerbations were associated with a substantial rise in PDC (from 0.44 to 0.53; P< .001) in a group of 1,697 individuals. However, for those who experienced multiple exacerbations following the sentinel exacerbation, PDC improved significantly more (from 0.45 to 0.57; P< .001).

The largest improvement in PDC was reported in patients who saw a specialist after the exacerbation but not before (0.17 mean change). On average, a mere 0.07-point improvement was reported among patients who had not seen a specialist before or after the exacerbation. Overall, those with lower SES had a lower PDC before the exacerbation (0.37 vs. 0.43), but they showed a similar improvement in PDC as those with higher SES (0.09 vs. 0.10). Adherence to asthma medicine decreases significantly and persistently after an asthma exacerbation.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S221321982201056X