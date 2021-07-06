To update the impact on Hymenoptera venom allergy of global climate change was the purpose of this study. Climate change enhances and plays a leading role in the impact of biological invasion of hymenopteran species, which is relevant for human health. It helps increase the prevalence of sting injuries and allergic reactions worldwide.

Global climate change has helped to spread and redistribute insect species allergies, increasing the number of allergies induced by insect stinging in the world. In systemic reactions for several stings or hymenopteran venom allergy, importing insects are trending species. They constitute a human threat and an allergists’ issue.

