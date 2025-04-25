Impact of Clinical Variables on Electrical Velocimetry Cardiac Output in Preterm Neonates

Photo Credit: Adobe
The following is a summary of “Accuracy of non-invasive measurement of cardiac output using electrical cardiometry in preterm infants during the transitional period: A comparison with transthoracic Doppler echocardiography,” published in the April 2025 issue of European Journal of Pediatrics by Martini et al.
Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the agreement between cardiac output measurements obtained with transthoracic echocardiography (COECHO) and electrical velocimetry (COEV) for cardiac output measurement and the impact of clinical variables on its accuracy in preterm infants.
They performed simultaneous COEV and COECHO measurements in preterm infants <32 weeks’ gestation and/or <1500 g during the first 72 h of life. Bland–Altman analysis was used to calculate bias and mean percentage error (MPE). They assessed the impact of hemodynamically significant duct (hsPDA), cardiovascular drugs, and ventilatory support using a generalized least squares random-effects model.
The results showed 170 COEV–COECHO pairs from 65 preterm neonates. Mean bias was 9.7 ml/kg/min (95% CI 1.3–18.2) on day 1, 8.3 (95% CI 0.3–16.4) on day 2, and 10.6 (95% CI 4.5–16.6) on day 3. MPE was 7.2% (95% CI 4.8–10.6%), 7.5% (95% CI 4.7–12.8%), and 7.0% (95%CI 5.4–9.1%), respectively. COEV overestimation occurred with hsPDA (bias 17.0, 95%CI 7.1–30.8, P= 0.003) and dobutamine (bias 12.5, 95%CI 1.5–22.4, P = 0.018). No differences with dopamine or respiratory support.
Investigators found a slight overestimation of COEV during inotropic treatments and with hsPDA. They concluded COEV had acceptable accuracy and precision in preterm infants during postnatal transition.
Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00431-025-06132-6
