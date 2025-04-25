Impact of Clinical Variables on Electrical Velocimetry Cardiac Output in Preterm Neonates

Photo Credit: Adobe

The following is a summary of “Accuracy of non-invasive measurement of cardiac output using electrical cardiometry in preterm infants during the transitional period: A comparison with transthoracic Doppler echocardiography,” published in the April 2025 issue of European Journal of Pediatrics by Martini et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the agreement between cardiac output measurements obtained with transthoracic echocardiography (CO ECHO ) and electrical velocimetry (CO EV ) for cardiac output measurement and the impact of clinical variables on its accuracy in preterm infants.

They performed simultaneous COEV and COECHO measurements in preterm infants <32 weeks’ gestation and/or <1500 g during the first 72 h of life. Bland–Altman analysis was used to calculate bias and mean percentage error (MPE). They assessed the impact of hemodynamically significant duct (hsPDA), cardiovascular drugs, and ventilatory support using a generalized least squares random-effects model.

The results showed 170 CO EV –CO ECHO pairs from 65 preterm neonates. Mean bias was 9.7 ml/kg/min (95% CI 1.3–18.2) on day 1, 8.3 (95% CI 0.3–16.4) on day 2, and 10.6 (95% CI 4.5–16.6) on day 3. MPE was 7.2% (95% CI 4.8–10.6%), 7.5% (95% CI 4.7–12.8%), and 7.0% (95%CI 5.4–9.1%), respectively. CO EV overestimation occurred with hsPDA (bias 17.0, 95%CI 7.1–30.8, P= 0.003) and dobutamine (bias 12.5, 95%CI 1.5–22.4, P = 0.018). No differences with dopamine or respiratory support.

Investigators found a slight overestimation of COEV during inotropic treatments and with hsPDA. They concluded CO EV had acceptable accuracy and precision in preterm infants during postnatal transition.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00431-025-06132-6