Impact of COVID-19 Mortality in SMD Patients Over Two Years

The following is a summary of “COVID-19-associated mortality in individuals with serious mental disorders in Sweden during the first two years of the pandemic– a population-based register study,” published in the March 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Gibbs, et al.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns arose regarding a potential link between serious mental disorders (SMD) and increased mortality from the virus.

Researchers conducted a retrospective analysis to assess the differences in COVID-19 mortality rates between individuals with and without SMD in Sweden during the first two years of the pandemic.

They analyzed COVID-19 mortality in individuals with and without SMD in Sweden (2020 to 2021). SMD includes psychotic disorder, bipolar disorder, and severe depression. The analysis utilized summary data from the Swedish Board of Health and Welfare, encompassing the entire adult Swedish population.

The results showed SMD faced a relative risk (RR) of 1.66 (95% CI 1.50–1.83; P<0.001) for COVID-19-related mortality compared to those without SMD. Individuals diagnosed with psychotic disorder had an RR of 3.25 (95% CI 2.84–3.71; P<0.001), while those with bipolar disorder had an RR of 1.06 (95% CI 0.88–1.26; P=0.54), and individuals with severe depression had an RR of 1.03 (95% CI 0.80–1.32; P=0.80). Across genders, women with psychotic disorder and severe depression exhibited higher RR, whereas in the bipolar disorder group, RR was higher in men. Younger individuals with SMD generally face an increased risk of COVID-19-related mortality. Individuals aged 18 to 59 with psychosis had the highest RR of 7.25 (95% CI 4.54–11.59; P<0.001).

Investigators concluded an increased risk of COVID-19 mortality in individuals with SMD, especially those with psychoses, highlighting their potential vulnerability in future outbreaks.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-024-05629-y