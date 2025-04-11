Impact of COVID-19 on MOUD Prescriptions in Mid-Michigan

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Alexandr Muşuc

The following is a summary of “Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Prescribing Medications for Opioid Use Disorder in the Mid-Michigan Region,” published in the April 2025 issue of Journal of Primary Care & Community Health by Beygui et al.

Opioid use disorder (OUD) and overdose rates rose during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) being effective, it remains underused, especially in primary care.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to assess the impact of COVID-19 on MOUD prescribing and its association with patient factors like mental health and substance use disorder (SUD).

They reviewed 500 charts of patients with OUD to assess demographics, MOUD prescribing, substance use, and co-morbid mental health conditions.

The results showed 312 charts met inclusion criteria. There was no significant difference in new MOUD prescriptions or prescriber/setting between the 2 timeframes. Over 2/3 had mental health diagnoses, and over 50% reported active non-opioid substance use. Odds of co-occurring SUD were significantly higher in emergency, urgent care, and non-primary care clinics than in primary care.

Investigators found MOUD remained underutilized in mid-Michigan despite strong evidence of its efficacy. They also observed high rates of co-occurring SUD, especially outside primary care, with similar trends before and during the pandemic.

