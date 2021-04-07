Pregnant women are more susceptible to viral infection due to immune and anatomic factors. Hence, adding these factors to impoverished maternal health care and strained health systems in developing countries to the equation during this pandemic puts them on a risky path with adverse outcomes. With the increasing demand now in high-income countries on medical supplies, ventilators, and PPE, it is quite expected that low resource countries will face a catastrophic shortage.

In this article, we tried to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on reproductive health and maternal health services in low resource countries, emphasizing adapting some of the published best practice recommendations to suit a struggling environment.

The study concluded that pregnant women residing in low resource countries represent a uniquely vulnerable group in epidemics due to several factors. Maternity services in poor resource countries adapt to provide antenatal and postnatal care amidst a rapidly shifting health system environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reference: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/13625187.2020.1768527