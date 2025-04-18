Impact of Delayed Nutrition on Outcomes in a Brazilian Pediatric ICU

Photo Credit: Ondrooo

The following is a summary of “Late Nutrition and Negative Outcomes in a Brazilian Pediatric Intensive Care Unit: A Retrospective Cohort,” published in the April 2025 issue of Journal of Pediatrics and Child Health by Júnior et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the link between delayed enteral nutrition and negative outcomes in a Brazilian Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

They used data from records of children hospitalized from 2012 to 2017. Late enteral nutrition (>24h after admission) was the independent variable; outcomes included PICU, and hospital stay length, healthcare-related infections (HAIs) incidence, and death. They applied Poisson regression with robust variance, reporting relative risks (RR) and 95% CI.

The results showed 840 hospitalizations, 311 (37.0%) with delayed nutrition, 252 (30.0%) with HAIs, and 93 deaths (11.1%). Late nutrition was linked to longer PICU stay (RR 1.41; 95% CI 1.01–1.30), hospital stay (RR 1.22; 95% CI 1.06–1.41), and higher HAI incidence (RR 1.40; 95% CI 1.14–1.73); no significant link with mortality after adjustment.

Investigators found that late initiation of nutrition led to longer PICU, and hospital stays and a higher incidence of HAIs.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jpc.70049