Impact of Depression on Heart Health in Patients With Cancer

Photo Credit: peterschreiber.media

The following is a summary of “Depression-heart connection: cardiovascular risks in cancer patients from NHANES 2005–2018,” published in the March 2025 issue of BMC Psychiatry by Chen et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the link between depression symptoms and cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk in patients with cancer in the US.

They analyzed data from the Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2005–2018, including 1,890 patients with cancer. A stratified multistage probability sampling design ensured a representative sample. Depression was assessed using Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), and CVD risk was based on clinical and self-reported data. Weighted multivariate logistic regression adjusted for confounders, with subgroup analyses performed.

The results showed a significant association between CVD risk and depression severity. Each unit increase in PHQ-9 score raised CVD risk (adjusted odds ratio (AOR) =1.09, 95% CI: 1.05–1.14, P<0.001). Severe depression had higher odds of CVD (AOR=6.82, 95% CI: 2.39–19.50, P<0.001). Trend analysis confirmed a graded relationship (P for trend <0.001). Restricted cubic spline analysis showed a linear dose-response (P for nonlinearity=0.424).

Investigators found that severe depression was associated with higher CVD incidence in cancer patients. They emphasized the importance of monitoring depressive symptoms to help manage cardiovascular risks.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-025-06727-1